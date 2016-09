Golaghat to host NE tennis meet



GUWAHATI, Sept 15 - The 20th North East Opens Tennis Championship for Boys and Girls U-12, U-14 and U-18 years will be organised by the Golaghat Tennis Club from February 3 to 7 at their own Complex. This major All Assam Tennis Association Ranking Tournament is likely to attract participants from all over the State as well as from the neighbouring States, stated a release.