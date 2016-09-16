Disclosing this in a press conference today, the Guwahati FC managing director Sanjive Narain said, a total prize-money of Rs 20 lakh is at stake which will be provided by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Govt of Assam.

Cash awards will also be awarded to individual players like-best goalkeeper, best player, highest scorer, among others.

The organisers informed that preparations for the tournament is almost complete at the RG Baruah Sports Complex here. The opening match will kick start at 6 pm on September 18 between Oil India Football Club and Shillong Lajong. After the match, noted singer Arijit Singh will perform inside the stadium.

The other matches will start at 7 pm and before start of the matches cultural function of the local artistes will be organised. Singers like Zubin Garg, Rupam Bhuyan, Barnali Kalita, Priyanka Bharali, Kallol Borthakur, among others will perform on different days.

Narain revealed that apart from the season tickets, ranging from Rs 500 to 5000, daily tickets will also be issued from the make-shift counters in the stadium complex.

On the opening day traffic will be restricted from TC Girls HS School point to the Ulubari fly over and spectators will be ferried to the stadium by low-floor buses which will be provided by the State transport department.