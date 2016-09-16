Reportedly, while on his journey to Ziro in Lower Subansiri district along with officials and local political leaders on September 13, first of all, the pilot vehicle leading the VIP’s convoy had developed some technical snag. And subsequently, all vehicles of the cavalcade including the VIP’s had driven into a garage and spent quite some time to rectify the defect. Further, on return journey from Ziro, the Union Minister’s vehicle ran out of fuel.

In an ‘urgent note’ to Chief Secretary this morning, the Chief Minister categorically observed that “such kind of security lapses and breach of protocol during the visit of a Union Minister has set a bad impression of the State Government, its hospitality and protocol arrangements. These lapses cannot be tolerated at any cost and the officers involved should be taken to task.”

Khandu directed the Chief Secretary to enquire into the entire matter and take stringent action against officials found responsible for the ‘unsavoury’ episodes.

Mandaviya, also the MoS for Chemicals and Fertilisers, was on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh along with wife and had launched the Jan Aushadhi Scheme on September 12 last.

Investigation: In the meantime, the CM, while expressing his shock and grief over the death of young police officer Hano Chatung, who allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself dead, has instructed a thorough investigation into the case.

Chatung, a Sub-Inspector attached to Doimukh police station, was found dead inside his car on the roadside near Six Mile on Itanagar-Naharlagun stretch of National Highway-415 yesterday morning.