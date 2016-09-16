 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Sukhoi lands in Agartala airport

 AGARTALA, Sept 15 - A Sukhoi war plane of Indian Air Force today landed at Agartala airport to check the landing and take-off facility.

“One Sukhoi war plane today landed at Agartala airport to see the practicality of landing and take-off facility during war. Another such fighter aircraft is also likely to land today,” S Deb Burman, Director of Airport Authority of India (AII) said.

Sukhoi is a multi-role all-weather, long-range fighter. Among the four airports in Tripura, only Agartala airport is operational and the rest at Khowai, Kamalpur and Kailashahar are abandoned.

All the airports in Tripura are located near Indo-Bangla international border. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Railway track mishaps cause of concern
  • No need to panic over pest attack: Bora
  • Way of Rajkhowa ouster was humiliating: Gogoi
  • City woman enters Mrs India Earth finals
  • National Nodal Centre for Nursing inaugurated
  • Sahitya Sabha president flayed for ad
  • Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network launched
  • North East Book Fair from Nov 3
  • Thematic variations at drama festival
  • RBI official for improving financial literacy
    		•
  • Caterpillars infest paddy in Jorhat, Golaghat
  • Barpeta DC inspects worm-infested paddy fields
  • Angling fest in Nagaon from Oct 1
  • Book released
  • Centre’s move to link PDS to Aadhaar opposed
  • CM asks for immediate repairs on NH stretch
  • Hailakandi station will not be relocated: BJP
  • Officials inspect vegetable markets in Silchar
  • Shortfilm on women
  • Biswanath MLA charts out growth plans
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Heptulla calls for improving legal services
  • No-confidence motion against Mukul withdrawn
  • 'Trafficking cases in Meghalaya negligible'
  • Prez rule masterminded by Modi Govt: Cong
  • PLA worker apprehended
  • PRRS outbreak contained in Mizoram
  • MNF takes out rally against MLPC Act
  • Sukhoi lands in Agartala airport
  • Acharya for closer interaction with mainland
  • Security lapse during Union Minister’s visit
    		•
  • Ronaldo, Morata rescue Real from Sporting upset
  • India A struggle with 169/9 against Aussies
  • India gain 4 places in FIFA rankings
  • Bordoloi Trophy winners to pocket Rs 10 lakh
  • Golaghat to host NE tennis meet
  • Sepak takraw teams shine
  • State taekwondo teams announced
  • Jagiroad football
    		•