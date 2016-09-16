“One Sukhoi war plane today landed at Agartala airport to see the practicality of landing and take-off facility during war. Another such fighter aircraft is also likely to land today,” S Deb Burman, Director of Airport Authority of India (AII) said.

Sukhoi is a multi-role all-weather, long-range fighter. Among the four airports in Tripura, only Agartala airport is operational and the rest at Khowai, Kamalpur and Kailashahar are abandoned.

All the airports in Tripura are located near Indo-Bangla international border. – PTI