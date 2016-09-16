|
MNF takes out rally against MLPC Act
AIZAWL, Sept 15 - Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) today took out a rally protesting the opening of wine shops under the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition and Control Act, 2014. The MNF, which promised to impose prohibition again if voted to power in the 2018 State Assembly polls, demanded that the State Government immediately close the wine shops.
Speakers at the rally, including former Chief Minister Zoramthanga, alleged hundreds of people died in the State after wine shops were opened in different parts of the State since March last year.
The rally was held in all eight district headquarters including the southern Saiha and Lawngtlai districts where the MLPC Act was not in force and no wine shops opened as the area falls under the three autonomous district councils. – PTI