 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
PRRS outbreak contained in Mizoram

 AIZAWL, Sept 15 - With no more swine deaths reported in the State since August 19, Mizoram Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department today said the outbreak of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) in the State is considered to have been temporarily contained.

Secretary to the department K Lalnghinglova said, there are no report of swine death, though recurrence of the endemic situation is not ruled out, and the department considered that PRRS outbreak, reported from early April this year, has been temporarily contained.

At least 3,727 pigs and piglets died in the latest PRRS outbreak, in six districts which spared only Kolasib district bordering Assam and Mamit district on the border of Tripura.

Champai district bordering Myanmar was the worst hit recording 2,523 deaths, the department said.

The outbreak prompted the State Government to ban import of pigs and piglets, especially from Myanmar, where the dreaded swine disease is reported to be prevalent almost all the time. – PTI

