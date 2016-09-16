Newmai News
IMPHAL, Sept 15 - The Assam Rifles apprehended three overground workers of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on September 11 from Nampisha in Ukhrul district of Manipur and seized explosives they were carrying to Imphal in a Mahindra jeep.
“A thorough search of the vehicle led to recovery of two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 8.76 kgs, two detonators and other incriminating articles,” it stated.
The apprehended persons along with the recovered explosives have been handed over to Litan police station, it added.