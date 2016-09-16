 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
PLA worker apprehended
Newmai News
 IMPHAL, Sept 15 - The Assam Rifles apprehended three overground workers of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on September 11 from Nampisha in Ukhrul district of Manipur and seized explosives they were carrying to Imphal in a Mahindra jeep.

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to recovery of two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 8.76 kgs, two detonators and other incriminating articles,” it stated.

The apprehended persons along with the recovered explosives have been handed over to Litan police station, it added.

City »
State »
  • Railway track mishaps cause of concern
  • No need to panic over pest attack: Bora
  • Way of Rajkhowa ouster was humiliating: Gogoi
  • City woman enters Mrs India Earth finals
  • National Nodal Centre for Nursing inaugurated
  • Sahitya Sabha president flayed for ad
  • Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network launched
  • North East Book Fair from Nov 3
  • Thematic variations at drama festival
  • RBI official for improving financial literacy
    		•
  • Caterpillars infest paddy in Jorhat, Golaghat
  • Barpeta DC inspects worm-infested paddy fields
  • Angling fest in Nagaon from Oct 1
  • Book released
  • Centre’s move to link PDS to Aadhaar opposed
  • CM asks for immediate repairs on NH stretch
  • Hailakandi station will not be relocated: BJP
  • Officials inspect vegetable markets in Silchar
  • Shortfilm on women
  • Biswanath MLA charts out growth plans
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Heptulla calls for improving legal services
  • No-confidence motion against Mukul withdrawn
  • 'Trafficking cases in Meghalaya negligible'
  • Prez rule masterminded by Modi Govt: Cong
  • PLA worker apprehended
  • PRRS outbreak contained in Mizoram
  • MNF takes out rally against MLPC Act
  • Sukhoi lands in Agartala airport
  • Acharya for closer interaction with mainland
  • Security lapse during Union Minister’s visit
    		•
  • Ronaldo, Morata rescue Real from Sporting upset
  • India A struggle with 169/9 against Aussies
  • India gain 4 places in FIFA rankings
  • Bordoloi Trophy winners to pocket Rs 10 lakh
  • Golaghat to host NE tennis meet
  • Sepak takraw teams shine
  • State taekwondo teams announced
  • Jagiroad football
    		•