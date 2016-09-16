 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
Prez rule masterminded by Modi Govt: Cong
Correspondent
 ITANAGAR, Sept 15 - Picking former Governor JP Rajkhowa’s statement that he has not recommended President’s Rule in the State, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday alleged the sacked Governor’s avowal makes it clear that the entire episode of President’s Rule has been masterminded by Modi Government going beyond the Constitution of India just to topple the duly elected Congress Government in the State.

“Rajkhowa became a scapegoat only because of misdeeds of BJP,” alleged APCC president Padi Richo here. “Rajkhowa succumbed to pressure tactics of ‘double-standard’ BJP party and when they failed to install a BJP Govt in the State, they blamed and sacked Rajkhowa as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to hide their own misdeeds”, he said.

“And, all the episodes of political instability of the govt have been created by few BJP leaders from Arunachal Pradesh who misguided Central leaders and Rajkhowa, who became a scapegoat,” Richo alleged.

He warned, in coming elections in few States, BJP will have to pay heavily for its alleged role in political upheaval in Arunachal Pradesh.

