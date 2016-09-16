“Rajkhowa became a scapegoat only because of misdeeds of BJP,” alleged APCC president Padi Richo here. “Rajkhowa succumbed to pressure tactics of ‘double-standard’ BJP party and when they failed to install a BJP Govt in the State, they blamed and sacked Rajkhowa as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to hide their own misdeeds”, he said.

“And, all the episodes of political instability of the govt have been created by few BJP leaders from Arunachal Pradesh who misguided Central leaders and Rajkhowa, who became a scapegoat,” Richo alleged.

He warned, in coming elections in few States, BJP will have to pay heavily for its alleged role in political upheaval in Arunachal Pradesh.