 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
'Trafficking cases in Meghalaya negligible'

 SHILLONG, Sept 15 - Meghalaya Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh on Wednesday informed the House that the number of girls and women trafficking cases in Meghalaya is “negligible.”

Lyngdoh giving out the data during question hour, said, from 2012 till August 2016 there were 19 such cases reported across the State.

Informing about the steps taken by the Government to stop such cases of trafficking, the Home Minister said, anti-human trafficking centres have been set up in the four districts of East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills. Special Police Officers have been appointed under the provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 to deal with the issue of human trafficking.

Lyngdoh further stated special superintendent of police, CID has been appointed as the Nodal Officer at the State level. All district SPs have also been appointed Nodal Officers in their respective districts.

Moreover, all district SPs have been instructed to conduct periodic raids, step up preventive surveillance at bus stands, tourist taxi stands and market places.

He further informed that so far 18 cases were registered against traffickers from 2012 and the police have disposed of 15 cases. “These cases are pending trial before the court, except for three cases in which police investigation is on,” Lyngdoh said. – Staff Correspondent

