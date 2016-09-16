After the reply of Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Speaker Abu Taher Mondal asked the mind of the movers if they wished to withdraw the motion or put it to vote.

Ardent Basaiawmoit from Hill State People’s Democratic Party, Jemino Mawthoh of United Democratic Party (UDP) and James Sangma of National People’s Party, movers of the motion, then withdrew it.

Basaiawmoit while withdrawing the motion stated the intention for moving the No-Confidence Motion was to bring in constructive criticisms against the Government.

Speaker Mondal then quipped that perhaps it is for the first time that a Non-Confidence Motion has been withdrawn. “I am not aware of a non-confidence motion being withdrawn, maybe this is the first time…Meghalaya always shows the way,” Mondal stated.

Earlier, Sangma made an exhaustive defence of his Government replying for two hours to the points raised by the Opposition. In his reply Sangma countered the Opposition’s observations that the State’s financial condition was critical, saying, on the contrary it is one of the most “stable” in the region.

Stating the Gross State Domestic Product debt ratio during the past several years have always been under control, Sangma added, despite constraints the “fiscal health of the State has remained stable.”

He further said that the State Government was concerned about cases related to crime against women and children and in this regard Special Courts, after getting direction from the High Court, were set up to deal with such cases. He said, several cases were charge sheeted related to rape and other crimes against women and children.

Opposing the no-confidence motion, Chief Advisor to the Government, DD Lapang, however, said, some of the issues raised by the Opposition were valid and the Government should take note of it.

Earlier, initiating the discussion on the No-Confidence Motion, the mover Ardent Basaiawmoit criticised the State Government for its failure to serve the people of the State. There are a large number of crimes against woman and children, he said.

Leader of Opposition, Donkupar Roy from UDP, said, the Ministers were doing business in the guise of development. James Sangma said, there was a “policy paralysis in the Government” and the “leadership is directionless.”

Paul Lyngdoh of UDP said the Congress legislators these days are busy shuttling between Shillong and New Delhi to save their positions rather than concentrating on the State’s developmental agenda.