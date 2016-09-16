

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla lighting the lamp at the 65th foundation day celebration of All Manipur Bar Association in Imphal on Thursday. – Correspondent

Stating that the legal system needs to be strengthened in the State, the Governor said importance must be given for timely delivery of justice. Reminding that Justice delayed is justice denied, she also asked for a concerted effort to dispose the large number of pending cases.

Law and Legislative Affairs Minister Irengbam Hemochandra Singh, functionaries of Bar Association also spoke on the occasion.

Altogether 21 members who have crossed the age of 70 years were also honoured during the observation.

Resignation: Meanwhile, Manipur Speaker has accepted the resignation of five legislators – Alexander Pao (Karong constituency), Dikho (Mao), Nungung Victor (Chandel), Samuel Risom (Ukhrul) and Yumkham Erabot (Wangkhei). The first four legislators belonged to Naga People’s Front(NPF) while the last belonged to Congress.

A notification in this regard was issued on September 14. It may be mentioned that the four NPF MLAs had announced that they have resigned from the Assembly last year. But there was no report of their resignation being accepted.

MLA Erabot had resigned on September 12, but there was no official notification. Now consequent upon the Speaker accepting their resignation, five seats in the house of 60 members, are lying vacant.