 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
Thematic variations at drama festival
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 15 - The 10th Annual Inter-State Brajanath Sarma Memorial Drama Festival, which kicked off on September 10 at Rabindra Bhawan here, has provided an opportunity to theatre lovers to enjoy wide thematic variations and experimentations on the stage.

The seven-day festival has presented plays that encapsulate the transitions in society and the issues arising out of a generation that is oblivious of its own roots.

The festival, which is organised in the memory of Brajanath Sarma, one of the pioneers of mobile theatre, by amateur theatre group Samahar Natya Gosthee, has over the years carved a niche for itself in the domain of theatre.

On Wednesday, Tinsukia’s Kakopathar-based Rongduli Sanskritik Kendra enacted Dhulia Oja, written by Rajeeb Lochan Bora and directed by Gunamoni Boruah. The musical play told the story of an oja of the Bihu dhol and people’s rising apathy towards this art form. The drama raised the pertinent question of survivability of such folk art practices in the backdrop of a changing society.

On Thursday, Samahar performed Jugasandhi, written and directed by Dr Sitanath Lahkar. The play was based on a rich cultural element Ojapali, which is fading into oblivion nowadays. It stole the heart of the audience by beautifully showcasing the clash between modern and folk cultural elements, represented respectively by Rock and Ojapali. The lyrical play ended with a clarion call by Ojapali for its survival, whereas the Rock band accepts the inherent beauty in the folk element.

