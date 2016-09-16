The popular book festival, which is a much awaited annual event for the book lovers of Guwahati, brings several renowned publishers from across the country to cater to various segments of readers from all age groups.

Addressing the media here, Association president Ajit Kumar Barman said that this year the event has been dedicated to poet and litterateur Nalinidhar Bhattacharyya, who had left for his heavenly abode earlier this month. The seminar hall of the fair, on the other hand, will be dedicated to eminent litterateur Mahim Bora.

Other than publishing houses from different parts of Guwahati and Assam, publishers from Agartala, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mumbai, New Delhi, Siliguri etc., would be participating in the fair. More than 150 institutions are supposed to take part in the book exhibition this year.

“We are also in touch with publishing houses of China, Bangladesh and Pakistan. If things work out as desired, books from these neighbouring countries will also be available at the fair,” said Barman.

Like every year, this year too, the organisers plan to give the visitors more than just a platform to purchase their favourite titles.

Several discussions and seminars have been lined up with eminent personalities of the North East and other parts of the country.