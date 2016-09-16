 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network launched
STAFF Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 15 - In a major boost to preventive health care mechanism, especially among children, the State Health Department, in association with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has rolled up an innovative Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN), which will aid in providing real-time information on vaccine stocks and flows and storage temperatures across all the cold chain points in Assam.

“It is a major initiative for Assam as eVIN aims to strengthen the evidence base for improved policy making in vaccine delivery, procurement and planning for new antigens in India under the country’s Universal Immunization Programme. Better network and pinpoint information is what we can now access through this initiative,” said Dr Rathindra Bhuyan, Director of Health Services during the launch of the eVIN here today.

The technical innovation is implemented by the UNDP with financial support from Gavi-the Vaccine Alliance, said John Borgoyary, regional head, UNDP.

As part of the programme, smartphones with the eVIN app, have been distributed to all the State vaccine logistics manager/cold chain officers at the district level.

Dr R Nunisa, Joint Director, Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), who was also present on the occasion, also asked the health workers to give their best to improve the immunization coverage in the State.

Dr Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya, senior project officer of the UNDP, and Dr J Barman, Director of Health Services (Family Welfare) also spoke on the occasion.

According to a survey conducted last year, the immunization coverage was stated to be 47 per cent.

Officials of the UNICEF and the WHO were also present on the occasion.

City »
State »
  • Railway track mishaps cause of concern
  • No need to panic over pest attack: Bora
  • Way of Rajkhowa ouster was humiliating: Gogoi
  • City woman enters Mrs India Earth finals
  • National Nodal Centre for Nursing inaugurated
  • Sahitya Sabha president flayed for ad
  • Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network launched
  • North East Book Fair from Nov 3
  • Thematic variations at drama festival
  • RBI official for improving financial literacy
    		•
  • Caterpillars infest paddy in Jorhat, Golaghat
  • Barpeta DC inspects worm-infested paddy fields
  • Angling fest in Nagaon from Oct 1
  • Book released
  • Centre’s move to link PDS to Aadhaar opposed
  • CM asks for immediate repairs on NH stretch
  • Hailakandi station will not be relocated: BJP
  • Officials inspect vegetable markets in Silchar
  • Shortfilm on women
  • Biswanath MLA charts out growth plans
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Heptulla calls for improving legal services
  • No-confidence motion against Mukul withdrawn
  • 'Trafficking cases in Meghalaya negligible'
  • Prez rule masterminded by Modi Govt: Cong
  • PLA worker apprehended
  • PRRS outbreak contained in Mizoram
  • MNF takes out rally against MLPC Act
  • Sukhoi lands in Agartala airport
  • Acharya for closer interaction with mainland
  • Security lapse during Union Minister’s visit
    		•
  • Ronaldo, Morata rescue Real from Sporting upset
  • India A struggle with 169/9 against Aussies
  • India gain 4 places in FIFA rankings
  • Bordoloi Trophy winners to pocket Rs 10 lakh
  • Golaghat to host NE tennis meet
  • Sepak takraw teams shine
  • State taekwondo teams announced
  • Jagiroad football
    		•