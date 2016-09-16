“It is a major initiative for Assam as eVIN aims to strengthen the evidence base for improved policy making in vaccine delivery, procurement and planning for new antigens in India under the country’s Universal Immunization Programme. Better network and pinpoint information is what we can now access through this initiative,” said Dr Rathindra Bhuyan, Director of Health Services during the launch of the eVIN here today.

The technical innovation is implemented by the UNDP with financial support from Gavi-the Vaccine Alliance, said John Borgoyary, regional head, UNDP.

As part of the programme, smartphones with the eVIN app, have been distributed to all the State vaccine logistics manager/cold chain officers at the district level.

Dr R Nunisa, Joint Director, Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), who was also present on the occasion, also asked the health workers to give their best to improve the immunization coverage in the State.

Dr Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya, senior project officer of the UNDP, and Dr J Barman, Director of Health Services (Family Welfare) also spoke on the occasion.

According to a survey conducted last year, the immunization coverage was stated to be 47 per cent.

Officials of the UNICEF and the WHO were also present on the occasion.