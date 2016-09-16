Commenting on the appearance of Dr Borah in a commercial advertisement, Chakravartty said that while it is commonplace for a film-star or a music composer to appear in commercial advertisements for private gain or for public purpose, it is highly objectionable on the part of the Asam Sahitya Sabha president to “degrade the dignity of the high office” by appearing in such commercial advertisements even for financial benefit of the Sabha.

Chakravartty requested Dr Borah to withdraw himself from the commercial and asked the private company to discontinue the broadcasting of the advertisement, as “continuation of the advertisement would seriously injure the sentiments of all Assamese having self-respect.”

He added that there would not have been any objection to Dr Borah appearing in a commercial had he not been the president of Asam Sahitya Sabha and appeared instead as a doctor or the principal of an educational institute.