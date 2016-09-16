 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
National Nodal Centre for Nursing inaugurated

 GUWAHATI, Sept 15 - The fourth National Nodal Centre of Excellence in Nursing Education at the Regional College of Nursing, Guwahati was inaugurated today. This was stated in a press release.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the Indian Nursing Council and in technical support from Jhpiego (an affiliate of Johns Hopkins University) is implementing a national programme for strengthening the quality of pre-service education for nurses and midwives in high focus States of the country, including Assam. The Regional College of Nursing, Guwahati was established as part of that plan to act as resource centres for improving the quality of teaching and training infrastructure at the nursing schools.

On the occasion, Nilva Doley, Joint Director, Health Services (Nursing), Dr Neeraj Agarwal, Associate Director, Jhpiego, were present along with other dignitaries.

City »
State »
  • Railway track mishaps cause of concern
  • No need to panic over pest attack: Bora
  • Way of Rajkhowa ouster was humiliating: Gogoi
  • City woman enters Mrs India Earth finals
  • National Nodal Centre for Nursing inaugurated
  • Sahitya Sabha president flayed for ad
  • Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network launched
  • North East Book Fair from Nov 3
  • Thematic variations at drama festival
  • RBI official for improving financial literacy
    		•
  • Caterpillars infest paddy in Jorhat, Golaghat
  • Barpeta DC inspects worm-infested paddy fields
  • Angling fest in Nagaon from Oct 1
  • Book released
  • Centre’s move to link PDS to Aadhaar opposed
  • CM asks for immediate repairs on NH stretch
  • Hailakandi station will not be relocated: BJP
  • Officials inspect vegetable markets in Silchar
  • Shortfilm on women
  • Biswanath MLA charts out growth plans
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Heptulla calls for improving legal services
  • No-confidence motion against Mukul withdrawn
  • 'Trafficking cases in Meghalaya negligible'
  • Prez rule masterminded by Modi Govt: Cong
  • PLA worker apprehended
  • PRRS outbreak contained in Mizoram
  • MNF takes out rally against MLPC Act
  • Sukhoi lands in Agartala airport
  • Acharya for closer interaction with mainland
  • Security lapse during Union Minister’s visit
    		•
  • Ronaldo, Morata rescue Real from Sporting upset
  • India A struggle with 169/9 against Aussies
  • India gain 4 places in FIFA rankings
  • Bordoloi Trophy winners to pocket Rs 10 lakh
  • Golaghat to host NE tennis meet
  • Sepak takraw teams shine
  • State taekwondo teams announced
  • Jagiroad football
    		•