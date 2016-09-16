The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the Indian Nursing Council and in technical support from Jhpiego (an affiliate of Johns Hopkins University) is implementing a national programme for strengthening the quality of pre-service education for nurses and midwives in high focus States of the country, including Assam. The Regional College of Nursing, Guwahati was established as part of that plan to act as resource centres for improving the quality of teaching and training infrastructure at the nursing schools.

On the occasion, Nilva Doley, Joint Director, Health Services (Nursing), Dr Neeraj Agarwal, Associate Director, Jhpiego, were present along with other dignitaries.