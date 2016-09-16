|
City woman enters Mrs India Earth finals
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Sept 15 - Roshni Hassan, mother of a four-year-old and a businesswoman hailing from Guwahati, has made it to the finals of Mrs India Earth 2016 pageant which will be held on September 30 in Delhi. More than 2000 participants had applied for the popular event and only forty have been shortlisted.
Roshni informed that she would be flaunting a traditional Assamese mekhela chador set along with Assamese traditional jewellery designed by Jyoti Kashmiri, at the event.
Before being selected, Roshni was tested on general knowledge and other issues, besides being assigned certain tasks.