 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
Way of Rajkhowa ouster was humiliating: Gogoi
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 15 - Reacting to the sacking of Arunachal Pradesh Governor JP Rajkhowa, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi today said that the manner in which the Governor was removed from the “prestigious and high constitutional post is undoubtedly most humiliating.”

Gogoi said in a statement that the act was a way to hide the mistake committed by the Prime Minister who presided over the Union Cabinet to recommend President’s Rule to destabilise the democratically-elected Government of Arunachal Pradesh, which has hurt the sentiments of the people of Arunachal.

“The role of Rajkhowa as Governor is equally deplorable, as he acted like a pliable officer of the Union government to please his master as a gratitude for his appointment as Governor. The Governor has been made a scapegoat in this conspiracy by the BJP-led Union government,” Gogoi added.

