Gogoi said in a statement that the act was a way to hide the mistake committed by the Prime Minister who presided over the Union Cabinet to recommend President’s Rule to destabilise the democratically-elected Government of Arunachal Pradesh, which has hurt the sentiments of the people of Arunachal.

“The role of Rajkhowa as Governor is equally deplorable, as he acted like a pliable officer of the Union government to please his master as a gratitude for his appointment as Governor. The Governor has been made a scapegoat in this conspiracy by the BJP-led Union government,” Gogoi added.