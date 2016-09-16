Speaking at a meeting held today at the Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner’s office to review the preparations for the centenary celebrations the Sabha to be held at the Padmanath Gohain Barua Khetra from February 1 to 5, 2017, Sonowal said the programme will reflect the glorious history of the literary body and also mark its future course.

Sonowal said the government will extend all possible cooperation towards making the centenary celebration a success. With the help of civil society, the celebration would be held in a grand way so that the younger generation is attracted towards the literature of the land. Sonowal said there is a need for integrating newer dimensions by translating some of the greatest literary works into different regional languages so that people of different states can enjoy them. Only then the timeless beauty and universal appeal of those literary works can be realised by the readers of different parts of the country, he said.

Reiterating that the centenary celebration would be a milestone in the literary body’s glorious history, Sonowal said the Sabha has a crucial role in bringing people belonging to various ethnic groups, castes and creeds together and it must fulfil its potential to bind the people of Assam into a greater Assamese race. Making the state’s social fabric of stronger and instilling a feeling of togetherness should be a prime objective of the Sabha and it must endeavour to achieve that goal, he said.

MPs from Jorhat and Dibrugarh, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Rameswar Teli, MLAs of different constituencies, former Sabha president Imran Shah, general secretary Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, officials of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, Commissioner (Home) LS Changsan, Press Advisor to the CM Hrishikesh Goswami, and the Deputy Commissioner and top officials of Sivasagar district were present on the occasion.