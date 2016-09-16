Modi reviews GST roll out



NEW DELHI, Sept 15 - Targeting to roll out the ambitious GST on April 1 next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that all steps required in this direction should be completed before that date. He has also said that the GST Council would need to have intensive meetings to be able to make timely recommendations relating to its mandate, including proposals relating to Model GST laws, GST rates, goods and services that may be subjected to or exempted from GST. – PTI