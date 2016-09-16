Sarma, however, asserted that after 30 to 40 days of eviction, the government would provide compensation to those having patta land-holding certificates in their possession, including myadi patta. He added that those who do not have patta land would also be given compensation after considering all the factors.

The eviction drive would be carried out from September 21. This was finalised after a detailed discussion that Sarma and his Cabinet colleague Keshav Mahanta had with the local people.

Meanwhile, the local people of Bandardubi have been spending sleepless nights since being informed that they would be evicted from their residential areas. Some of them already have myadi patta land holding documents. There have been a massive protests by the public against the move.

It is worth mentioning that the Gauhati High Court had given its order for launching an eviction drive in the Bandardubi area last year. The area falls under the civil district of Nagaon.