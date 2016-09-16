 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Eviction drive near KNP as per HC order
Correspondent
 KAZIRANGA, Sept 15 - State Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the upcoming eviction drive in the Bandardubi area near the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) would be carried out as per a Gauhati High Court order.

Sarma, however, asserted that after 30 to 40 days of eviction, the government would provide compensation to those having patta land-holding certificates in their possession, including myadi patta. He added that those who do not have patta land would also be given compensation after considering all the factors.

The eviction drive would be carried out from September 21. This was finalised after a detailed discussion that Sarma and his Cabinet colleague Keshav Mahanta had with the local people.

Meanwhile, the local people of Bandardubi have been spending sleepless nights since being informed that they would be evicted from their residential areas. Some of them already have myadi patta land holding documents. There have been a massive protests by the public against the move.

It is worth mentioning that the Gauhati High Court had given its order for launching an eviction drive in the Bandardubi area last year. The area falls under the civil district of Nagaon.

City »
State »
  • Railway track mishaps cause of concern
  • No need to panic over pest attack: Bora
  • Way of Rajkhowa ouster was humiliating: Gogoi
  • City woman enters Mrs India Earth finals
  • National Nodal Centre for Nursing inaugurated
  • Sahitya Sabha president flayed for ad
  • Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network launched
  • North East Book Fair from Nov 3
  • Thematic variations at drama festival
  • RBI official for improving financial literacy
    		•
  • Caterpillars infest paddy in Jorhat, Golaghat
  • Barpeta DC inspects worm-infested paddy fields
  • Angling fest in Nagaon from Oct 1
  • Book released
  • Centre’s move to link PDS to Aadhaar opposed
  • CM asks for immediate repairs on NH stretch
  • Hailakandi station will not be relocated: BJP
  • Officials inspect vegetable markets in Silchar
  • Shortfilm on women
  • Biswanath MLA charts out growth plans
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Heptulla calls for improving legal services
  • No-confidence motion against Mukul withdrawn
  • 'Trafficking cases in Meghalaya negligible'
  • Prez rule masterminded by Modi Govt: Cong
  • PLA worker apprehended
  • PRRS outbreak contained in Mizoram
  • MNF takes out rally against MLPC Act
  • Sukhoi lands in Agartala airport
  • Acharya for closer interaction with mainland
  • Security lapse during Union Minister’s visit
    		•
  • Ronaldo, Morata rescue Real from Sporting upset
  • India A struggle with 169/9 against Aussies
  • India gain 4 places in FIFA rankings
  • Bordoloi Trophy winners to pocket Rs 10 lakh
  • Golaghat to host NE tennis meet
  • Sepak takraw teams shine
  • State taekwondo teams announced
  • Jagiroad football
    		•