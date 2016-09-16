 
Guwahati, Friday, September 16, 2016
Chopper makes emergency landing in Nagaon
Correspondent

 
 NAGAON, Sept 15 - A helicopter belonging to the Sky One MI-2, which was on its way to Itanagar from Guwahati, had to make an emergency landing at Neherubali here this morning due to snags it developed mid-air.

According to sources, fuel leak necessitated the emergency landing. Experts from Guwahati were brought in to remove the snag.

There were eight people onboard the chopper – six crew members and two passengers belonging to Arunachal Pradesh, and all of them are safe. The passengers were sent to Arunachal Pradesh by car, sources added.

