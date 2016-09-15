In the function, presided by Rameswer Teli, Member of Parliament, Dibrugarh PC, the remaining amount of Rs 50,000 of a total compensation of Rs 1 lakh also have been paid to other eight persons seriously injured in the incident.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister appealed the people to maintain peace and harmony to form a cohesive and strong society so as to march ahead with prosperity. Sonowal also said that as the BJP-led government in the State had come to power with the love and affection of the people, the government is committed to the all-round development of the State and for this all people of the State must come united and extend helping hands for implementation of welfare schemes. He also asserted that corruptions from every level must be eradicated and people must come out to combat this social menace.

Assam used to be a model State of unity in diversity with its heterogenic population patterns right from Sadiya to Dhubri and his government is committed for the welfare of each and every citizen of the State. He also appealed to the people to thwart any evil design of vested interest to harm the unique social fabric of the State. People should not heed to any rumour or heresy; rather it should help the administration to maintain law-and-order situation, he said.

Sonowal also said that both the Union and the State governments are taking serious note on the problems of flood and erosion, unemployment, development of industries, education, health, sanitation, agriculture, etc., of the State. Blaming the previous government for lack of development of the State, Sonowal said that this government had already taken various steps for development, double rail tracks being one of them.

There would be two more bridges over the River Brahmaputra, the Chief Minister added.

The meeting was also attended by the MLAs of Tinsukia, Duliajan, Chabua, Digboi, Margherita and Sadiya, the Deputy Commissioner and other dignitaries, representatives of various organisation, social workers, etc.

Sonowal also met the personnel of the district and police administration and took the stock of the law-and-order situation of the district.