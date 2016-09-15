 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 15, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Draft rolls for Diphu town body polls
Correspondent
 DIPHU, Sept 14 - The Returning Officer, Richard Rongpi, Under Secretary, KAAC today published the Draft Electoral Roll for conducting the Town Committee Election’ 2016. He informed through a press release that the Draft Electoral Roll will be available at each and every polling station of Diphu town, Diphu Town Committee Office, Diphu Police Station, Assistant Settlement Office (Returning Office) and in the KAAC Secretariat, Diphu.

Rongpi also said that public inspection and submission of claims and objections in prescribed format can be submitted at the Office of the Assistant Settlement Office (Returning Office), Diphu Circle, Diphu, between September 15 to 19. Moreover, between September 20 and 28, hearing and disposal of claims and objections will be completed, while the final Electoral Rolls will be published on September 30.

City »
State »
  • Special vaccination drive from Sept 29
  • 2-day theatre workshops from today
  • Govt schools to be tobacco-free zones soon
  • Union minister visits Central institutes
  • 1st Guwahati Theatre Festival begins
    		•
  • Caterpillars affect 913 ha sali crops
  • Rail division at Silchar opposed
  • ABSU demands police outpost at TMC
  • Campaign against KAAC CEM at Diphu
  • Draft rolls for Diphu town body polls
  • 15 teak trees cut from Cachar reserve forest
  • Pengeree victims compensated
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • New Arunachal Guv sworn-in
  • BJP for development of entire NE: Amit Shah
  • GHADC workers to resume work today
  • Nagaland asked to uphold ban on contract workers
  • SI shoots himself dead
  • Released Rs 100 cr to Manipur till Aug: Singh
  • No-confidence motion in Meghalaya Assembly
    		•
  • Barca thrash Celtic, City match washed out
  • Jhajharia betters own record to win gold
  • State fencing meet concludes
  • Karate medals
  • Jagiroad football
  • Bodybuilding tourney
  • New rugby body formed
  • ACA’s legal panel meeting
    		•