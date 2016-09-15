Draft rolls for Diphu town body polls

Correspondent

DIPHU, Sept 14 - The Returning Officer, Richard Rongpi, Under Secretary, KAAC today published the Draft Electoral Roll for conducting the Town Committee Election’ 2016. He informed through a press release that the Draft Electoral Roll will be available at each and every polling station of Diphu town, Diphu Town Committee Office, Diphu Police Station, Assistant Settlement Office (Returning Office) and in the KAAC Secretariat, Diphu. Rongpi also said that public inspection and submission of claims and objections in prescribed format can be submitted at the Office of the Assistant Settlement Office (Returning Office), Diphu Circle, Diphu, between September 15 to 19. Moreover, between September 20 and 28, hearing and disposal of claims and objections will be completed, while the final Electoral Rolls will be published on September 30.