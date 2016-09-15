 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 15, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Campaign against KAAC CEM at Diphu
Correspondent
 DIPHU, Sept 14 - A massive poster campaign is on against Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang in Diphu.

Students, women and youth organisations, like Karbi Students’ Association (KSA), Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA), AKASKU, NSUI and Women Council carried out a massive campaign, pasting posters on the walls around the town demanding arrest of Ronghang for alleged sexual abused of a girl.

It may be mentioned here that a girl lodged a FIR on September 11 at the Nagaon Police Station against Ronghang alleging that he had sexually abused her. A case was registered against Ronghang under Protection of Children Sexual Abuse Act of 4th IPC. Meanwhile, the organisations demanded arrest and resignation of Ronghang from the post of KAAC CEM.

Ronghang has meanwhile dismissed the allegation leveled against him. Ronghang told reporters that this allegation is politically motivated to malign his image.

City »
State »
  • Special vaccination drive from Sept 29
  • 2-day theatre workshops from today
  • Govt schools to be tobacco-free zones soon
  • Union minister visits Central institutes
  • 1st Guwahati Theatre Festival begins
    		•
  • Caterpillars affect 913 ha sali crops
  • Rail division at Silchar opposed
  • ABSU demands police outpost at TMC
  • Campaign against KAAC CEM at Diphu
  • Draft rolls for Diphu town body polls
  • 15 teak trees cut from Cachar reserve forest
  • Pengeree victims compensated
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • New Arunachal Guv sworn-in
  • BJP for development of entire NE: Amit Shah
  • GHADC workers to resume work today
  • Nagaland asked to uphold ban on contract workers
  • SI shoots himself dead
  • Released Rs 100 cr to Manipur till Aug: Singh
  • No-confidence motion in Meghalaya Assembly
    		•
  • Barca thrash Celtic, City match washed out
  • Jhajharia betters own record to win gold
  • State fencing meet concludes
  • Karate medals
  • Jagiroad football
  • Bodybuilding tourney
  • New rugby body formed
  • ACA’s legal panel meeting
    		•