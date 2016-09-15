Students, women and youth organisations, like Karbi Students’ Association (KSA), Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA), AKASKU, NSUI and Women Council carried out a massive campaign, pasting posters on the walls around the town demanding arrest of Ronghang for alleged sexual abused of a girl.

It may be mentioned here that a girl lodged a FIR on September 11 at the Nagaon Police Station against Ronghang alleging that he had sexually abused her. A case was registered against Ronghang under Protection of Children Sexual Abuse Act of 4th IPC. Meanwhile, the organisations demanded arrest and resignation of Ronghang from the post of KAAC CEM.

Ronghang has meanwhile dismissed the allegation leveled against him. Ronghang told reporters that this allegation is politically motivated to malign his image.