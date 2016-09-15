The police suspected that some unidentified miscreants killed Bijay Boro (40) for the money he had with him. He was a resident of Khanthalbari area of Udalguri district and had admitted his wife to the medical college for treatment.

In the memorandum, the students’ body stated that besides expediting an inquiry into the incident, the doctors and other medical staff for whose negligence the newborn allegedly died should also be brought into the inquiry.

“Earlier, many such unwanted incidents, including attack on the doctors by the ambulance driver, had occurred in the hospital due to lack of security measures in the hospital,” the students’ body said. The ABSU also requested the Deputy Commissioner to communicate with the Udalguri district administration for a quick rehabilitation of the victim woman who lost both her husband and the newborn child.

Highlighting certain major issues prevalent in the area, like traffic jams in front of the Medical College due to illegal parking, selling of illegal liquor by the vendors etc., the ABSU also stated that due to lack of streetlights in the area at night, antisocial people of the locality have been taking chances of committing such incidents.

“Without a police outpost, no Medical College can be complete. Government should do the needful for setting up of a police outpost in the area as soon as possible; otherwise the people will have to witness more such incidents,” the students’ body members added.