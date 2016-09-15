Last year also Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had said that the new Railway Division will be set up at Silchar, and not Badarpur. His announcement then also was strongly condemned by all sections of people of Badarpur, various political parties like the Congress, BJP, Socialist Party, SUCI, CPM, CPI (M), AIUDF as also the Railway Unions, Railway employees and the members of the Badarpur Rail Division Implementation Demand Committee unanimously.

In a strongly-worded statement, the general secretary of the Badarpur Rail Division Implementation Demand Committee (BRDIDC), Sukumar Ghosh told this mediaperson that the people of Badarpur will not tolerate the indiscreet decision of the Ministry of Railways as also the recent comments on the subject, as the demand for Badarpur Rail Division has matured into a ‘mass demand’, having been first voiced way back in 1988, from when the movement also began. Sukumar Ghosh very clearly narrated the entire picture of the importance, necessity, reasonableness as well as the logic of the Badarpur Rail Division. He warned that in support of the setting up of a full-fledged Railway Division at Badarpur, the movement will not only continue but will now be more vigorous than earlier.

Ghosh said, “since 1988, our rail division movement has been non-violent. But now, it may change, if the Railways and the Central Government deprive Badarpur of its logical as well as reasonable claim.” Ghosh said that Badarpur is the appropriate, proper and the most suitable place for setting up a full-fledged railway division and there are many reasons for the claim, which are already in the public domain. He also said that Silchar is not at all a suitable place for a rail division. The essential requirements for the rail division are not present at Silchar and it will not be profitable for the Ministry of Railways to purchase vast lands for the purpose.

Ghosh alleged that a group of people along with some politicians of Barak Valley, who don’t want a rail division be set up at Badarpur, are misguiding and misleading the Railway officials and Union Ministers by giving wrong information, regarding Badarpur Rail Division.

Meanwhile, an urgent meeting was also held at Badarpur, under the presidentship of the BRDIDC president, Chandan Sen recently, where all the representatives of the various political parties were present. All the speakers vehemently criticised the decision of the Ministry of Railways, which has not yet been withdrawn. The meeting also sent a memorandum to the Minister of State for Railways, Rajen Gohain, mentioning the reasons in support of a full-fledged railway division at Badarpur.