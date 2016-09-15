 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 15, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Rail division at Silchar opposed
ANN Service
 BADARPUR, Sept 14 - The reported decision of the Railway Ministry to set up the rail division at Silchar instead of Badarpur has evoked strong reactions in this railway town.

Last year also Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had said that the new Railway Division will be set up at Silchar, and not Badarpur. His announcement then also was strongly condemned by all sections of people of Badarpur, various political parties like the Congress, BJP, Socialist Party, SUCI, CPM, CPI (M), AIUDF as also the Railway Unions, Railway employees and the members of the Badarpur Rail Division Implementation Demand Committee unanimously.

In a strongly-worded statement, the general secretary of the Badarpur Rail Division Implementation Demand Committee (BRDIDC), Sukumar Ghosh told this mediaperson that the people of Badarpur will not tolerate the indiscreet decision of the Ministry of Railways as also the recent comments on the subject, as the demand for Badarpur Rail Division has matured into a ‘mass demand’, having been first voiced way back in 1988, from when the movement also began. Sukumar Ghosh very clearly narrated the entire picture of the importance, necessity, reasonableness as well as the logic of the Badarpur Rail Division. He warned that in support of the setting up of a full-fledged Railway Division at Badarpur, the movement will not only continue but will now be more vigorous than earlier.

Ghosh said, “since 1988, our rail division movement has been non-violent. But now, it may change, if the Railways and the Central Government deprive Badarpur of its logical as well as reasonable claim.” Ghosh said that Badarpur is the appropriate, proper and the most suitable place for setting up a full-fledged railway division and there are many reasons for the claim, which are already in the public domain. He also said that Silchar is not at all a suitable place for a rail division. The essential requirements for the rail division are not present at Silchar and it will not be profitable for the Ministry of Railways to purchase vast lands for the purpose.

Ghosh alleged that a group of people along with some politicians of Barak Valley, who don’t want a rail division be set up at Badarpur, are misguiding and misleading the Railway officials and Union Ministers by giving wrong information, regarding Badarpur Rail Division.

Meanwhile, an urgent meeting was also held at Badarpur, under the presidentship of the BRDIDC president, Chandan Sen recently, where all the representatives of the various political parties were present. All the speakers vehemently criticised the decision of the Ministry of Railways, which has not yet been withdrawn. The meeting also sent a memorandum to the Minister of State for Railways, Rajen Gohain, mentioning the reasons in support of a full-fledged railway division at Badarpur.

City »
State »
  • Special vaccination drive from Sept 29
  • 2-day theatre workshops from today
  • Govt schools to be tobacco-free zones soon
  • Union minister visits Central institutes
  • 1st Guwahati Theatre Festival begins
    		•
  • Caterpillars affect 913 ha sali crops
  • Rail division at Silchar opposed
  • ABSU demands police outpost at TMC
  • Campaign against KAAC CEM at Diphu
  • Draft rolls for Diphu town body polls
  • 15 teak trees cut from Cachar reserve forest
  • Pengeree victims compensated
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • New Arunachal Guv sworn-in
  • BJP for development of entire NE: Amit Shah
  • GHADC workers to resume work today
  • Nagaland asked to uphold ban on contract workers
  • SI shoots himself dead
  • Released Rs 100 cr to Manipur till Aug: Singh
  • No-confidence motion in Meghalaya Assembly
    		•
  • Barca thrash Celtic, City match washed out
  • Jhajharia betters own record to win gold
  • State fencing meet concludes
  • Karate medals
  • Jagiroad football
  • Bodybuilding tourney
  • New rugby body formed
  • ACA’s legal panel meeting
    		•