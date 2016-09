ACA’s legal panel meeting



GUWAHATI, Sept 14 - The Legal Advisory Committee of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will be held at its Barsapara stadium office here tomorrow at 4.15 pm, stated an ACA release issued by secretary Pradip Buragohain. ACA vice presidents Niloy Dutta, Devojit Saikia, along with the chairman of the committee Tanmoyjyoti Mahanta and other members will be present in the maiden meeting of the panel.