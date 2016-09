New rugby body formed



GUWAHATI, Sept 14 - The Rugby Association of Assam formed its new executive council in its annual general meeting held here on September 11. The new body: Chief patron-Kuladhar Saikia, patron-Bimal Goswami, president-Ramendra Narayan Kalita (MLA), working president-Bipul Pathak, vice presidents-Satyen Gogoi, Pranab Kr Saikia, Dr Jagadish Kakati, Partha Sarathi Mahanta. General secretary-Ajit Kr Kalita, treasurer-Ranjan Choudhury, joint secretary-Tarun Saikia, assistant secretary-Rahul Sarma.