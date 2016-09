Bodybuilding tourney



GUWAHATI, Sept 14 - The 16th Kamrup District bodybuilding Championship will be organised by the Saraighat Gym at the NF Railway High School, Maligaon on October 2, stated a release. Competitions will take place in four categories – Mr Kamrup, Junior Mr Kamrup (U-21 years) all in six weight categories, Master Mr Kamrup (above 40 years in two groups), Miss Fitness for women in one group and Model Athletic Physique Championship in three height groups.