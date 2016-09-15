In the last quarterfinal match played today at the Jagi Kalpataru Puthibharal play ground near here, Konwargaon defeated Domal FC 7-5 via tie-breaker. The game was locked 3-3 in regulation time. Mahendra Bordoloi scored twice while Putul Pator scored the other goal for Domal FC while Anil Bordoloi scored a hat-trick for Konwargaon. In tiebreaker, Bintu Deuri, Sidul Ali, Binod Deuri and Khagen Bordoloi found the back of the net for Konwargaon team while Putul Pator and Munjit Bangthai were the only scorers for Domal.

The first semifinal will be played in between Tiger Club, Bangthaigaon and Nabajagaran Sangha, Oujari tomorrow.