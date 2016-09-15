Karate medals



GUWAHATI, Sept 14 - Players of the Silpukhuri Karate-do Academy, affiliated to the All Assam Seishinkai Shito-Ryu Karate-do Association, won nine medals in the recently concluded 10th Sub Junior, Cadet and Junior State Karate Championship held at the DTRP Indoor Stadium here, stated a release. The medal winning players are: Pratyay Deva Sarma (gold in kata), Jahnabi Devi (silver in kata, bronze in kumite), Niharika Bania (silver in kumite), Akhaya Bania (silver in kumite), Nabanit Achyut (silver in kata), Harshits Hazarika (bronze in kata), Bhim Kr Limbu (bronze in kata and kumite).