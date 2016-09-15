

Players in action during the Inter District Fencing Championship at Tinisukia. Players in action during the Inter District Fencing Championship at Tinisukia.

The championship was organised by the Tinisukia District Fencing Association where 140 fencers from 10 districts took part.

The championship was earlier inaugurated by Tinisukia MLA Sanjay Kishan.

The gold medal winners are: Sub-Junior, boys: Akash Gogoi (Epee, Jorhat), Rajib Boro (Foil, Guwahati), Sinhoy Dutta (Sabre, Tinisukia). Girls: Karishmita Moran (Epee, Guwahati), Eshmita Das (Foil, Tinisukia), Niharika Devi (Sabre, Udalguri). Cadet, boys: (Sanjit Das Panika, Epee, Guwahati), Abhishek Dey (Sabre, Tinisukia), Dolphin Neog (Foil, Tinisukia). Girls: Bhaygyashri Neog (Epee, Guwahati), Himadri Moran (Foil, Guwahati), Nilima Rabha (Sabre, Udalguri). Junior, boys: Shyam Singh (Epee, Silchar), RK Baldev Singh (Foil, Guwahati), Porinam Roy (Sabre, Tinisukia). Girls: Bhabani Tanti (Epee, Guwahati), Bembem Devi (Foil, Guwahati), Drishna Phukan (Sabre, Tinisukia). Senior, boys: Bidyut Bikash Chutia (Epee, Tinisukia), Rakesh Rai (Foil, Barpeta), Romen Singh (Sabre, Silchar). Girls: Kabita Devi (Epee, Silchar), Tarjeena Parbin Khan (Foil, Guwahati), Gitashree Sarma (Sabre, Tinisukia).