 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 15, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
State fencing meet concludes


Players in action during the Inter District Fencing Championship at Tinisukia.
 GUWAHATI, Sept 14 - The 12th Sub-Junior, 1st Cadet, 3rd Junior and 15th Senior Inter District Fencing Championship held at the Barhapjan ME School premises, Tinisukia concluded on Monday, stated a press release.

The championship was organised by the Tinisukia District Fencing Association where 140 fencers from 10 districts took part.

The championship was earlier inaugurated by Tinisukia MLA Sanjay Kishan.

The gold medal winners are: Sub-Junior, boys: Akash Gogoi (Epee, Jorhat), Rajib Boro (Foil, Guwahati), Sinhoy Dutta (Sabre, Tinisukia). Girls: Karishmita Moran (Epee, Guwahati), Eshmita Das (Foil, Tinisukia), Niharika Devi (Sabre, Udalguri). Cadet, boys: (Sanjit Das Panika, Epee, Guwahati), Abhishek Dey (Sabre, Tinisukia), Dolphin Neog (Foil, Tinisukia). Girls: Bhaygyashri Neog (Epee, Guwahati), Himadri Moran (Foil, Guwahati), Nilima Rabha (Sabre, Udalguri). Junior, boys: Shyam Singh (Epee, Silchar), RK Baldev Singh (Foil, Guwahati), Porinam Roy (Sabre, Tinisukia). Girls: Bhabani Tanti (Epee, Guwahati), Bembem Devi (Foil, Guwahati), Drishna Phukan (Sabre, Tinisukia). Senior, boys: Bidyut Bikash Chutia (Epee, Tinisukia), Rakesh Rai (Foil, Barpeta), Romen Singh (Sabre, Silchar). Girls: Kabita Devi (Epee, Silchar), Tarjeena Parbin Khan (Foil, Guwahati), Gitashree Sarma (Sabre, Tinisukia).

City »
State »
  • Special vaccination drive from Sept 29
  • 2-day theatre workshops from today
  • Govt schools to be tobacco-free zones soon
  • Union minister visits Central institutes
  • 1st Guwahati Theatre Festival begins
    		•
  • Caterpillars affect 913 ha sali crops
  • Rail division at Silchar opposed
  • ABSU demands police outpost at TMC
  • Campaign against KAAC CEM at Diphu
  • Draft rolls for Diphu town body polls
  • 15 teak trees cut from Cachar reserve forest
  • Pengeree victims compensated
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • New Arunachal Guv sworn-in
  • BJP for development of entire NE: Amit Shah
  • GHADC workers to resume work today
  • Nagaland asked to uphold ban on contract workers
  • SI shoots himself dead
  • Released Rs 100 cr to Manipur till Aug: Singh
  • No-confidence motion in Meghalaya Assembly
    		•
  • Barca thrash Celtic, City match washed out
  • Jhajharia betters own record to win gold
  • State fencing meet concludes
  • Karate medals
  • Jagiroad football
  • Bodybuilding tourney
  • New rugby body formed
  • ACA’s legal panel meeting
    		•