



Jhajharia also won the gold medal in the javelin event at the 2004 Athens Paralympics with a record throw of 62.15 metres, becoming only the second gold medallist at the Paralympics for his country, and on Tuesday improved upon the mark with a throw of 63.97 metres at the Olympic Stadium (Engenhao) here.

Jhajharia set the new benchmark in his third attempt. The 36-year-old is currently ranked third in the world in this category and is likely to become World No 1 after his latest world record setting gold medal feat.

World No 1 China’s Chunliang Guo claimed silver with a throw of 59.93 metres followed by Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Herath Priyantha, with a personal best mark of 58.23. All attempted the throw six times.

Jhajharia started with an effort of 57.25 metres and improved it in the second attempt with a throw of 60.70m before hurling the javelin that went to the historic mark of 63.97m – the throw that eventually sealed his gold medal. He competed in the event alongside fellow Indians Rinku Hooda and Sundar Singh Gurjar.

Rinku finished fifth with a personal best of 54.39m, in six attempts while Sundar Singh Gurjar didn’t start the event.

Jhajharia, who is from Churu district in Rajasthan, took India’s tally at this edition of the Paralympics to four medals – two gold, one silver and a bronze.

The Rajasthan born, with an amputated left hand, was chosen as a recipient of the 2004 Arjuna Award and the Padma Shri in 2012, becoming the first Paralympian to be receiving the honour.

Jhajharia was electrocuted while climbing a tree at the tender age of eight and his left hand had to be amputated. But that didn’t deter him from pursuing his dreams.

Jhajharia feels it is his “willpower” which kept him going despite all the hardships. – IANS