The notice of the motion was signed by James Sangma from National People’s Party, Jemino Mawthoh from United Democratic Party and Ardent Basaiawmoit from Hill State People’s Democratic Party.

Mondal informing about the notice, asked members supporting it to rise. Fourteen members from the Opposition rose supporting it. The no-confidence motion required support of at least ten members in the House of 60.

Admitting the no-confidence motion Mondal said it would be moved on September 15 at 12 noon. The House also agreed to suspend other businesses of the day scheduled to be taken up at 12 noon on that day.

Reading out the content of the no-confidence motion, Mondal said the movers have expressed no-confidence against the Council of Ministers headed by Mukul Sangma.

The non-confidence motion said the Government has “failed on the development front. It has also failed to maintain law and order and the Government was responsible for the financial crisis” of the State.

The Speaker has also admitted a no-confidence motion against him brought by the Opposition which would be taken up on the last day of the Autumn session of the Assembly on September 16.

In both the motions, the Opposition falls woefully short of any chance to oust the Speaker or topple the Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance Government, which enjoys a brute majority of 43 members with the Speaker.

On its own the Congress has 30 members supported by two from Nationalist Congress Party and 11 Independents. The Government is therefore likely to have a smooth sailing, but if the Opposition plays its card well, as it did up until now, there could be trouble.

The move by the Opposition to serve a non-confidence motion against the Speaker first is technically important, as no member can be suspended by the Speaker now if they crossvote as per a Supreme Court ruling.

The Supreme Court ruled in July this year, in the case of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, that if the Speaker is facing the axe, “it would be constitutionally impermissible for a Speaker to adjudicate upon disqualification petitions under the Tenth Schedule.”