He said that an amount of Rs 28.47 crore was released for different projects under NLCPR (Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources) and about Rs 75 crore was released for North Eastern Council (NEC) projects. This is in addition to the various other funding and budget releases coming to the State from other Union Ministries, he added.

The Minister, who was presiding over a meeting of the Ministry of DoNER here today said that among the North-Eastern States, Manipur is the major beneficiary of liberal funding and assistance from various Central Ministries. In this context, he also referred to the Jiribam-Silchar rail link and the broad gauge rail track project from Jiribam to Tupul.

Dr Singh also said that four-laning of the road from Imphal to Moreh and Senapati to Imphal has also been undertaken. In the Power sector, he said, with the active support from DoNER, the State Government and other related agencies have succeeded in providing uninterrupted power supply in Imphal.

He stated that considering the athletic talents among the youth of North East, a Sports University for Manipur has been announced by the Central Government, but because of certain issues related to land acquisition, the project has been delayed. DoNER Ministry, is, however, actively pursuing it with the State Government, he said.