The body of SI Hano Chatung, who was attached to Doimukh police station in the outskirts of Itanagar, was found in a pool of blood inside his Chevrolet car (bearing registration number AR-01H-9709) along the National Highway-415 near Six Mile area in between Itanagar and Naharlagun at around 7.30 am.

The reason for the SI’s act could not be ascertained yet, police said. “It is prima-facie a case of suicide. We are investigating the matter,” the source added.