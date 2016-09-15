Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Sept 14 - An Arunachal Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector today allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver here this morning.
The body of SI Hano Chatung, who was attached to Doimukh police station in the outskirts of Itanagar, was found in a pool of blood inside his Chevrolet car (bearing registration number AR-01H-9709) along the National Highway-415 near Six Mile area in between Itanagar and Naharlagun at around 7.30 am.
The reason for the SI’s act could not be ascertained yet, police said. “It is prima-facie a case of suicide. We are investigating the matter,” the source added.