Giving its ruling on a PIL filed by Against Corruption And Unabated Taxation (ACAUT) Nagaland on contractual/illegal appointments, the High Court in a recent order made it clear that the petitioners – P Leonard Aier, K Savi and K Lun Tungnung – have the liberty to file any other suit if there was any violation of the clauses contained in the OM, which has banned appointments of all ad-hoc/casual/temporary/work-charge employees in government departments.

The PIL involved as many as 10 departments as respondents. As per the judgment, the court based its ruling on the June 6 government notification.

Briefing media persons here, members of ACAUT termed the judgment not only as reinforcement of the government’s standing order but has also given legal sanctity to its move to check illegal appointments. They also viewed the judgment as a victory of the people.

They held that ACAUT’s stand on corruption has been vindicated. There is on record several instances of the State Government issuing notifications banning appointments, which flout accepted norms.