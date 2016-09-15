The decision of the employees to return to work came after a HC order which sought immediate return to work by the agitating employees.

The matter was taken to Court by NPP-led GHPA. The High Court of Meghalaya today passed its judgment directing striking employees to return to work.

“We unanimously decided to resume work as per the direction of the High Court and the verbal assurance of the executive committee to clear the nine month arrear salaries within this month,” said Aiban Ch Marak, Secretary, NGEA and Grikseng Marak (former president of NGEA) in a statement.

The GHADC has been in turmoil over the non-payment of salaries for over nine months with the employees launching a non-cooperation agitation since Monday last week.