 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 15, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
GHADC workers to resume work today
Correspondent
 TURA, Sept 14 - The ongoing impasse in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) finally ended after the seven days of agitation by its employees even as the GHPA-led Executive Committee sought the intervention of the High Court to ensure employees returned to work.

The decision of the employees to return to work came after a HC order which sought immediate return to work by the agitating employees.

The matter was taken to Court by NPP-led GHPA. The High Court of Meghalaya today passed its judgment directing striking employees to return to work.

“We unanimously decided to resume work as per the direction of the High Court and the verbal assurance of the executive committee to clear the nine month arrear salaries within this month,” said Aiban Ch Marak, Secretary, NGEA and Grikseng Marak (former president of NGEA) in a statement.

The GHADC has been in turmoil over the non-payment of salaries for over nine months with the employees launching a non-cooperation agitation since Monday last week.

City »
State »
  • Special vaccination drive from Sept 29
  • 2-day theatre workshops from today
  • Govt schools to be tobacco-free zones soon
  • Union minister visits Central institutes
  • 1st Guwahati Theatre Festival begins
    		•
  • Caterpillars affect 913 ha sali crops
  • Rail division at Silchar opposed
  • ABSU demands police outpost at TMC
  • Campaign against KAAC CEM at Diphu
  • Draft rolls for Diphu town body polls
  • 15 teak trees cut from Cachar reserve forest
  • Pengeree victims compensated
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • New Arunachal Guv sworn-in
  • BJP for development of entire NE: Amit Shah
  • GHADC workers to resume work today
  • Nagaland asked to uphold ban on contract workers
  • SI shoots himself dead
  • Released Rs 100 cr to Manipur till Aug: Singh
  • No-confidence motion in Meghalaya Assembly
    		•
  • Barca thrash Celtic, City match washed out
  • Jhajharia betters own record to win gold
  • State fencing meet concludes
  • Karate medals
  • Jagiroad football
  • Bodybuilding tourney
  • New rugby body formed
  • ACA’s legal panel meeting
    		•