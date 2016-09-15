Reiterating Modi’s vision of developing North East as ‘Development engine’ of the country, Amit Shah said that once the entire North East is developed, Manipur will also be developed.

The BJP national chief was addressing a gathering of State-level booth karyakartas sammelan here on the first day of his two-day visit to Manipur which will go to poll early next year.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, he alleged that the Sonia-Manmohan-led Congress Government in the last 10 years had spoiled the DoNER Ministry which was developed by the NDA regime. But now the BJP is reviving the Ministry.

“Now no one needs visit DoNER in Delhi. The Ministry of DoNER will come to you, not to speak of youths going to Bengaluru or Dehi for jobs”, he added. “Even the North Eastern Council meeting was held in Shillong recently.”

Stating that youth of Manipur has a lot of potential, but nothing has been moved forward for the establishment of National Sports University in the region, he said and assured that Manipur’s boundary will not be altered by even an inch.

Alleging that Central schemes and development projects failed to reach to the people because of the corrupt government, the BJP chief appealed to the gathering to replace the ruling Congress Government with BJP in next year’s election to bring development.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar who was recently appointed as in-charge of Assembly polls in Manipur, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, key functionary of North East Democratic Alliance, former Union Sports Minister Th Chaoba, BJP Manipur president Ksh Bhabananda and others also spoke at the sammelan which was attended by more than 30,000 booth level party workers.

Later, the BJP national president attended a State BJP executive meeting here. BJP National general secretary Ram Madhav, MP Prahlad Singh Patel and others attended the meeting.

After the spectacular victory in Assam, BJP is planning to make inroads in Manipur where Congress has been in power for the last 15 years. BJP which has only two members in the house of 60, is working towards putting up a strong fight with seasoned politicians joining the party.

BJP which won 10 out of 27 seats in the recent Imphal Municipal Corporation polls, is the only party in the State that can take on the Congress which won 12 seats and formed the Corporation with support of Independents.