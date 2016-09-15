

New Arunachal Pradesh Governor V Shanmuganathan being administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ajit Singh in Itanagar on Wednesday. – UB Photos

He has been given additional charge of Governor of Arunachal Pradesh by President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday after sacking of the incumbent Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa nearly two months after the Supreme Court restored the Congress Government in the State.

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ajit Singh administered the oath of office to Shanmuganathan in a brief ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his Cabinet colleagues, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, a host of MLAs, Chief Secretary Shakuntala Gamlin and other senior State Government officials, among others, were present on the occasion.