 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 15, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
New Arunachal Guv sworn-in
Correspondent

New Arunachal Pradesh Governor V Shanmuganathan being administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ajit Singh in Itanagar on Wednesday. – UB Photos
 ITANAGAR, Sept 14 - Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan was today sworn-in as the 20th Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

He has been given additional charge of Governor of Arunachal Pradesh by President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday after sacking of the incumbent Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa nearly two months after the Supreme Court restored the Congress Government in the State.

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ajit Singh administered the oath of office to Shanmuganathan in a brief ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his Cabinet colleagues, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, a host of MLAs, Chief Secretary Shakuntala Gamlin and other senior State Government officials, among others, were present on the occasion.

City »
State »
  • Special vaccination drive from Sept 29
  • 2-day theatre workshops from today
  • Govt schools to be tobacco-free zones soon
  • Union minister visits Central institutes
  • 1st Guwahati Theatre Festival begins
    		•
  • Caterpillars affect 913 ha sali crops
  • Rail division at Silchar opposed
  • ABSU demands police outpost at TMC
  • Campaign against KAAC CEM at Diphu
  • Draft rolls for Diphu town body polls
  • 15 teak trees cut from Cachar reserve forest
  • Pengeree victims compensated
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • New Arunachal Guv sworn-in
  • BJP for development of entire NE: Amit Shah
  • GHADC workers to resume work today
  • Nagaland asked to uphold ban on contract workers
  • SI shoots himself dead
  • Released Rs 100 cr to Manipur till Aug: Singh
  • No-confidence motion in Meghalaya Assembly
    		•
  • Barca thrash Celtic, City match washed out
  • Jhajharia betters own record to win gold
  • State fencing meet concludes
  • Karate medals
  • Jagiroad football
  • Bodybuilding tourney
  • New rugby body formed
  • ACA’s legal panel meeting
    		•