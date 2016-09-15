The new Fortuner will come with plenty of changes from the older versions. However, it will share the powertrains of the Toyota Innova Crysta. The design language is new built on the TNGA platform of the Toyota.

So, with the power output of the engine shared with the Crysta, the 2016 Fortuner will offer a better riding experience. Since it is built on the new TNGA platform, the new Fortuner will also be lighter and stiffer. So, the driving dynamics are bound to be improved with great stability, agility, better handling and riding.

The new 2016 Toyota Fortuner will get an even bolder and aggressive face with a high-slung face with a tall stance. It gets projector headlamps with DRLs, neat foglamps with chrome accents, front-grille with chrome slats and an aggressive bumper.

On the sides, the 19-inch alloy wheels with the well-spaced wheel arches looks sleek, sophisticated and catchy. The rear too looks very high-end with the chrome badge, sleek tail lights, spoilers and the high-ground clearing bumper. The interior will have enough room to make a 7-seater. It will also sport a high-resolution touchscreen infotainment display.

The Fortuner will be powered by the same 2.4-litre engine of the Crysta that makes 148 bhp and 343 Nm of torque and the 2.8-litre engine that churns out 172 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. For the transmission duties, both a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission will be offered as options.

A 4X4 option and a petrol mill may also be on offer in the future. The 2016 Toyota Fortuner is expected to hit the sales through the roof, while it is still selling quite well, even though so much time has passed since its launch.

