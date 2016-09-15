Hamlet – The Clown Prince is a comic take on the famous Shakespearean tragedy. Audiences appreciated the play staged for the first time in the city.

The festival will end with a final play on September 18. Apart from Hamlet – The Clown Prince, The Living Room, 2 to Tango 3 to Jive, The Vagina Monologues, The Truth of Womanhood and One on One – all from leading theatre production houses of Mumbai – will be staged during the five-day festival. The plays will feature popular artistes like Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Neil Bhoopalam, Saurabh Shukla, Kalki Koechlin, Rajit Kapoor and Achint Kaur among others.

“Through this festival, we aim to bring in celebrated personalities from the world of theatre to the city, most of whom are visiting for the first time, so that they can learn a lot about the State, its people and culture, thus becoming our ambassadors for the State,” said Jain, festival chairman.

The festival is being organised by GPlus, a leading English weekly of Guwahati, in association with Ballantine’s and Audi Guwahati.

It aims to showcase world-class performances by leading theatre actors from Mumbai and provide quality entertainment to theatre lovers here, making it a significant event among the cultural activities here, a press release stated.