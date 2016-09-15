Union minister visits Central institutes

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Sept 14 - The Union Minister of State for Law & Justice and Electronics & IT, PP Chaudhary, today took stock of the status and activities of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Guwahati Centre, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Guwahati, and National Informatics Centre (NIC), Assam (organisations under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India). A meeting was organised at NIELIT, Guwahati Centre, Paltan Bazar, where heads and senior officers of the regional offices of the above institutes interacted with the Union minister. Chaudhary urged the organisations to contribute positively towards implementing the Digital India programme in Assam and stressed that the heads of these organisations should put forward their suggestions for the success of the initiative.