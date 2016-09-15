 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 15, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Union minister visits Central institutes
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 14 - The Union Minister of State for Law & Justice and Electronics & IT, PP Chaudhary, today took stock of the status and activities of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Guwahati Centre, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Guwahati, and National Informatics Centre (NIC), Assam (organisations under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India).

A meeting was organised at NIELIT, Guwahati Centre, Paltan Bazar, where heads and senior officers of the regional offices of the above institutes interacted with the Union minister. Chaudhary urged the organisations to contribute positively towards implementing the Digital India programme in Assam and stressed that the heads of these organisations should put forward their suggestions for the success of the initiative.

City »
State »
  • Special vaccination drive from Sept 29
  • 2-day theatre workshops from today
  • Govt schools to be tobacco-free zones soon
  • Union minister visits Central institutes
  • 1st Guwahati Theatre Festival begins
    		•
  • Caterpillars affect 913 ha sali crops
  • Rail division at Silchar opposed
  • ABSU demands police outpost at TMC
  • Campaign against KAAC CEM at Diphu
  • Draft rolls for Diphu town body polls
  • 15 teak trees cut from Cachar reserve forest
  • Pengeree victims compensated
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • New Arunachal Guv sworn-in
  • BJP for development of entire NE: Amit Shah
  • GHADC workers to resume work today
  • Nagaland asked to uphold ban on contract workers
  • SI shoots himself dead
  • Released Rs 100 cr to Manipur till Aug: Singh
  • No-confidence motion in Meghalaya Assembly
    		•
  • Barca thrash Celtic, City match washed out
  • Jhajharia betters own record to win gold
  • State fencing meet concludes
  • Karate medals
  • Jagiroad football
  • Bodybuilding tourney
  • New rugby body formed
  • ACA’s legal panel meeting
    		•