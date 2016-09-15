 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 15, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
2-day theatre workshops from today
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 14 - As part of its effort to promote youth theatre, the 1st Guwahati Theatre Festival will conduct workshops and interactions with the stalwarts of Indian theatre like Kalki Koechlin, Neil Bhoopalam, Saurabh Shukla and others on September 15-16.

All the workshops will take place at ITA, Machkhowa, from 11 am to 1 pm on those days. The theatre workshops will focus on voice and movement techniques with specific learning goals that will be demonstrated by the experts.

Around 40 participants have been registered for each workshop. The students will experience informative workshops led by the professionals benefitting from a hands-on interactive session with theatre practitioners and theoreticians. “Workshops during festivals are opportunities that the students and youth must benefit from,” said Sunit Jain, chairman of the Theatre Festival.

Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri, director of the festival, said, “The theatre festival hopes to recognise and encourage new talent as well as create a new generation of theatre goers.”

City »
State »
  • Special vaccination drive from Sept 29
  • 2-day theatre workshops from today
  • Govt schools to be tobacco-free zones soon
  • Union minister visits Central institutes
  • 1st Guwahati Theatre Festival begins
    		•
  • Caterpillars affect 913 ha sali crops
  • Rail division at Silchar opposed
  • ABSU demands police outpost at TMC
  • Campaign against KAAC CEM at Diphu
  • Draft rolls for Diphu town body polls
  • 15 teak trees cut from Cachar reserve forest
  • Pengeree victims compensated
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • New Arunachal Guv sworn-in
  • BJP for development of entire NE: Amit Shah
  • GHADC workers to resume work today
  • Nagaland asked to uphold ban on contract workers
  • SI shoots himself dead
  • Released Rs 100 cr to Manipur till Aug: Singh
  • No-confidence motion in Meghalaya Assembly
    		•
  • Barca thrash Celtic, City match washed out
  • Jhajharia betters own record to win gold
  • State fencing meet concludes
  • Karate medals
  • Jagiroad football
  • Bodybuilding tourney
  • New rugby body formed
  • ACA’s legal panel meeting
    		•