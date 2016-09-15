All the workshops will take place at ITA, Machkhowa, from 11 am to 1 pm on those days. The theatre workshops will focus on voice and movement techniques with specific learning goals that will be demonstrated by the experts.

Around 40 participants have been registered for each workshop. The students will experience informative workshops led by the professionals benefitting from a hands-on interactive session with theatre practitioners and theoreticians. “Workshops during festivals are opportunities that the students and youth must benefit from,” said Sunit Jain, chairman of the Theatre Festival.

Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri, director of the festival, said, “The theatre festival hopes to recognise and encourage new talent as well as create a new generation of theatre goers.”