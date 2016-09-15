The special immunisation drive aims to achieve more than 90 per cent full immunization coverage in the State. This initiative is eventually intended to close immunity gaps and strengthen immunisation coverage.

In this context, a meeting was held today in the conference hall of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro here with regard to the planned drive in the district.

The meeting was attended by Dr Ganesh Saikia, Joint Director of Health Services of Kamrup Metro; Dr Ulupi Phukan Barua, District Immunisation Officer; Mohan Hazarika, District Programme Manager of National Health Mission, Kamrup Metro and representatives from the education and social welfare departments.

Addressing the participants, Dr Saikia said that the full immunisation percentage of the State is not satisfactory at present, prompting the State government to initiate the special immunisation drive.

He said that the aim of the drive is to reach the unreached, strengthen routine immunisation programme and health systems, generate high demand for immunisation services by addressing communication challenges and to ensure that the partially immunised and unimmunised children are fully immunised as per national immunisation schedule and also undertake TT vaccination of pregnant women.

The drives will be conducted from September 29 to October 4 (first round), November 7 to November 12 (second round) and December 12 to December 17 (third round). The activity will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm on those days.

Dr Barua, in her address, said that listing of beneficiaries should be carefully prepared and submitted to the in-charge of the particular health institution for onward submission.

She informed that each round will be conducted for five working days, other than Sundays and holidays, with no interruption.

The target beneficiaries will be children under two years of age and pregnant women. However, children above two years of age seeking vaccination will be not be denied due vaccines, she added.