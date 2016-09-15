Correspondent
JORHAT, Sept 14 - Taking stock of the erosion at Salmora and Afalaghat areas of Majuli today, Union Minister of State for Water Resources Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan said the Centre will release Rs 260 crore to the Brahmaputra Board for the river island’s protection.
Of the total amount, Rs 124 crore will be released immediately, the minister said. Stressing the importance of effective anti-erosion measures to protect the river island, Balyan said that foreign experts would be engaged for proper planning and implementation of such works.
The minister also assured of weeding out corruption in the government works for the protection of Majuli where misappropriation of public money has been alleged by local organisations.