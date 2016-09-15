Government sources said since the allegations were of a serious nature, the CBI and the ED have been asked to probe.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had earlier this week said that, “If there is a criminal angle, then the CBI will probe as the Ministry cannot”.

“If only procedural issues are involved, then the Defence Ministry can do an internal investigation,” he had said.

The deal for purchase of three Embraer aircraft during the UPA regime has kicked up dust with US authorities going into alleged payment of kickbacks.

The deal has come under the scanner of the US Justice Department which has been probing Embraer for alleged payment of bribes to secure contracts. The DRDO has already sought a report from the Brazilian firm. – PTI