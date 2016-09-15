In a landmark decision taken today, the Government has issued notifications constituting and empowering the district and State level screening committees which will examine and recommend the State Government to challenge the decision of the tribunals in the higher court wherever deemed fit.

As per the notifications issued today, the State Government would now be able to challenge the order of the Foreigners’ Tribunals even after a suspect is declared as an Indian citizen.

This would also mean that the district and State level screening committees would now scrutinize all the orders passed by the tribunals wherein the suspect is declared as Indian citizen.

“As per the new rule, the committees at both district and State level will scrutinize all such orders where a suspect is declared as an Indian contrary to the report filed by the police and if any order is found to have some defects or not bound by the law, the order can be challenged in the High Court,” sources at Dispur told this reporter.