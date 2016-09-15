



State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Wednesday called on Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and raised a number of issues including the vital matter of non-release of Central funds.

“The Union Agriculture Minister was very accommodative and requested us to sort out the issue of UCs first before the Centre could release the funds,” Bora told this newspaper.

The State Minister, submitted two memorandums, has urged for Central funds. For non-submission of utilisation certificate by the previous government, funds have been withheld, said Bora.

Meanwhile, Bora informed the Union Minister about the agricultural crisis created by attacks by insects, which has affected as many as 22 districts of Assam.

Bora said every step has been taken to prevent the crisis and the situation is under control in those districts, which were hit earlier. “Steps have been taken and insecticides were also supplied to the newly affected districts,” Bora added.

Bora has appealed to the farmers to inform the authority about fresh attacks by insects. Affected farmers will be compensated, he assured.

“Agriculture University has also been put on task to take remedial measures and Deputy Commissioners instructed to take steps,” he said.

Bora further said that they have demanded setting up of horticulture and veterinary universities in Assam and the upgrade of the State Agriculture University to a Central Agriculture University.